Dozens evacuated after fire breaks out at boarding house in Russia's Anapa

15 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 26 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a boarding house in the Blagoveshchensky district of Russia’s southern Black Sea city of Anapa, the local emergencies service’s press office announced on Friday.

According to the most recent reports, the fire has been contained. There were no reported casualties.

"The reported fire area is 1,400 square meters. The building and cafeteria are ablaze. The initial area of the fire was reported to be 1,000 square meters. Up to 26 people have been evacuated," the statement reads.

To put out the fire, 89 fire fighters and 29 emergency response vehicles were dispatched to the scene.