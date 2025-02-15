Three banks resume issuing cards to non-residents in Kazakhstan

Three Kazakh banks - Halyk Bank, Kaspi Bank and VTB's subsidiary - have resumed issuing payment cards to non-residents.
"A card can be opened at a bank branch if the applicant has a residence permit," Halyk Bank said.
Kaspi Bank will issue payment cards for non-residents according to the same conditions.
"Kaspi Gold is available to citizens of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries as well as foreigners with a residence permit in Kazakhstan," the bank said.
VTB's Kazakh subsidiary issues Mir cards with a validity period of one year.
"The bank has fully adjusted its systems and is ready to operate under the new requirements of Kazakh legislation. The validity period of the cards will now be 12 months. However, for diplomatic workers and non-resident investors, the validity period can be extended to three years," VTB Kazakhstan said on its website.