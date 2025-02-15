Three banks resume issuing cards to non-residents in Kazakhstan

15 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three Kazakh banks - Halyk Bank, Kaspi Bank and VTB's subsidiary - have resumed issuing payment cards to non-residents.

"A card can be opened at a bank branch if the applicant has a residence permit," Halyk Bank said.

Kaspi Bank will issue payment cards for non-residents according to the same conditions.

"Kaspi Gold is available to citizens of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries as well as foreigners with a residence permit in Kazakhstan," the bank said.

VTB's Kazakh subsidiary issues Mir cards with a validity period of one year.