Maria Zakharova: attempts to drive wedge between Russia and Azerbaijan doomed to failure

15 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova answered a question from Vestnik Kavkaza about Russia's approach to relations with Azerbaijan and the prospects for interaction between the two states. She criticized the disinformation campaign being waged against Russian-Azerbaijani allied cooperation.

"Our relationship - between Russia and Azerbaijan - has a long history and is enshrined in the relevant documents. Since there is both a history and an existing international legal framework for these relations, these two factors determine their future," she told a news conference.

"Anything can happen in relationships, and we are currently experiencing that, we are experiencing it as a process, with our hearts, because we know what concerns Baku. We understand very well that the tragedy of the plane crash [AZAL crash on December 25, 2024], which claimed the lives of both citizens of Azerbaijan and citizens of our country, is being felt very acutely both there and in our country," Maria Zakharova said.

"We understand, of course, that all of this is happening not in a vacuum, and that many people want to seize their own opportunity in it. But there will be no success because the attempts to drive a wedge between peoples, between countries that have such a shared history, such a zone of responsibility, including regional and similar development prospects, all this is doomed to failure," the spokesperson stressed.

She emphasized that Russia and Azerbaijan have a partnership and allied relationship.