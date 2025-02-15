Russian hostage released by HAMAS

15 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three Israeli hostages are back on home soil after being freed from Gaza Saturday by Palestinian militants, Al Jazeera reported.

American-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, Russian-Israeli Alexandre Troufanov and Argentinian-Israeli Iair Horn were released in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, around 10 a.m. local time.

Trufanov, Horn and Dekel-Chen have been handed over to the ICRC, they are being escorted by military and intelligence officers to Israel.

Yesterday, it was reported that Alexander Trufanov will be released in the sixth exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire deal that came into effect last month.

Israel is expected to release 369 Palestinian prisoners later Saturday, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said, 333 of whom were arrested in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

In mid-January, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement to release the hostages held in Gaza and declare a ceasefire in the enclave. The three-phase deal took effect on January 19.