Saudi Arabia ready to host Putin-Trump meeting

15 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Arabia expressed its readiness to host the summit between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia commends the February 12, 2025, telephone conversation between President Donald Trump of the United States and President Vladimir Putin of Russia, and supports the announcement of a potential meeting between the two presidents in the kingdom," the statement reads.

The ministry also confirmed that Saudi Arabia would continue "ongoing efforts to facilitate lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine."

Trump held a phone call with Putin on February 12. After his conversation with the Russian president, Trump announced a decision to immediately launch talks on Ukraine.

The Kremlin press service said that the presidents "agreed to maintain personal contact and hold face-to-face meetings." The U.S. leader stated later that his meeting with his Russian counterpart could take place in Saudi Arabia.