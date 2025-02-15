Men stages Quran burning outside Turkish embassy

15 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two men have been charged over a conflict outside the Turkish embassy in London in which a man burning the Quran was attacked by another man wielding a knife.

The incident took place outside the embassy building in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge on February 13.

Someone on X claiming to be the Quran burner said he was protesting against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's policy.

The man was charged on February 15 with a religiously aggravated public order offence after he was allegedly filmed burning the Quran. He has been remanded in custody and today will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The other was charged yesterday with causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He was bailed and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 17.