Earlier imposed flight restrictions lifted at Russian airports

15 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Temporary air flight restrictions, imposed earlier in the day in regard to seven airports across Russia, have been lifted, the press office of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said.

"Earlier imposed temporary restrictions on aircraft landing and take-off at the Astrakhan (Narimanovo), Vladikavkaz (Beslan) and Grozny (Severny) were lifted as of 8:45 a.m. Moscow time," the statement reads.

The agency reported earlier that similar restrictions were lifted at the Russian airports in Kaluga and Ulyanovsk.

In the early hours of Saturday, temporary restrictions were placed on civilian aircraft landing and take-off at seven airports across the country, namely at the airports of Astrakhan, Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Grozny, Kaluga, Saratov and Ulyanovsk.