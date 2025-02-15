Voter turnout in Abkhazia presidential elections exceeds 40%

15 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Presidential elections are being held in Abkhazia today. Voter turnout exceeded 40% by 15:00.

The Central Election Commission of Abkhazia published data on voter turnout in the early presidential elections in the republic. According to the Central Election Commission, by 15:00, voter turnout was 43.5%.

According to the reports, by midday, nearly 58,000 residents of the republic cast their ballots. In total, nearly 134,000 voters can make their choice.

152 polling stations are working today in Abkhazia. There are also two polling stations abroad, in Moscow and Cherkessk.

Over 100 international observers are also present at the elections.