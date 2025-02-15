Kazakhstan to create amusement park worth 4 bln tenge

15 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

An amusement park will appear on the Kargalinskoye Reservoir. The park will become an important point of attraction for tourists in the region. Nearly 4 bln tenge will be invested in the project.

An amusement park will appear in the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan. Nearly 4 bln tenge will be invested in the project, the regional akimat reports.

The complex will be created as part of the development of the Kargalinskoye Reservoir tourist zone. The project will provide 200 jobs for local residents.

Two holiday cottages with a pier opened on the shore of the reservoir last summer. Local authorities are counting on attracting both domestic and foreign tourists.