Georgia to expand its section of Middle Corridor

15 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia plans to significantly increase the capacity of its section of the Middle Corridor. Tbilisi intends to modernize the railways for this purpose.

In 2025, Georgia will increase the capacity of the Middle Corridor. Tbilisi plans to increase freight turnover on the highway from 27 to 48 mln tons, Deputy Minister of Economy of Georgia Guram Gurashvili said.

"A railway modernization project is currently underway. It will be completed this year, and freight capacity will increase from 27 to 48 mln tons,”

– Guram Gurashvili said.

It is reported that specialists from the Georgian transport complex have almost completed the expansion of the East-West highway, as well as overall modernization of the 180 km long Marabda-Kartsakhi railway section, which is part of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route.