Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with OSCE Secretary General

15 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novosyolova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu. The parties discussed cooperation, as well as the peace process between Baku and Yerevan.

A meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

Bayramov and Sinirlioglu discussed issues of cooperation, security, as well as current problems that are in the focus of the OSCE.

The topic of the peace process between Baku and Yerevan played a special role in the discussion. The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated the need to abolish the structures that were deployed during the conflict, but have now lost their relevance.