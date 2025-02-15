12 days off expect Azerbaijanis in late March

15 Feb. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents of Azerbaijan will have almost two weeks off in late March. This is due to holidays and the weekends shift.

Azerbaijan will have almost two weeks off in March due to Novruz and Ramadan. According to the decision of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, residents of the republic will have 12 days off on March 20-March 31.

The government’s decision assumes the shift of the weekend from March 10 and April 1 to March 27 and 28, thus ensuring a long holiday period.

Novruz is celebrated in Azerbaijan on March 20-24. March 30-31 will be non-working days due to Ramadan.