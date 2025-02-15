169 bags of fuel oil raised from seabed near Anapa

15 Feb. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In the Anapa area, work is underway to clean the seabed from fuel oil pollution. Rescuers have raised 169 bags of oil products.

“On February 14, a group of specialists made 17 paired descents lasting about 1 hour. In total, 169 bags of fuel oil were raised from the seabed to the surface,”

– the operational headquarters reports.

A crane with an electric winch was actively used in the work, as well as the barge “Picnic” with a crane on board.