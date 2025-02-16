Trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan announced

16 Feb. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan exceeded $10 billion last year, the Russian Trade Representative in the Central Asian Republic Konstantin Zlygostev announced.

It is emphasized that the trade turnover between the two countries has almost doubled over the past six years.

Moscow and Tashkent plan to expand trade contacts to $30 billion over the next five years.

The parties see signiificant potential for intensified exchange of goods and technologies in the energy sector, food industry, and chemical industry.