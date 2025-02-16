200 Chinese electric buses to start operating in Tashkent

16 Feb. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chinese company "Yutong Bus" will supply electric buses of its own design to Tashkent. The contract has been signed for the delivery of 200 units of public transport, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan reported.

It is reported that the city authorities chose between three suppliers from China: BYD Auto Industry, Yutong Bus and Zhongtong Bus Holding.

It is noted that Yutong Bus became the winner of the competition, since the manufacturer's technical innovations "fully met the requirements".

Representatives of the Chinese company held talks with Ilkhom Makhkamov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport.