Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement discussed at Munich Security Conference

16 Feb. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the Munich Conference, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan, held a meeting and discussed current issues, the Azerbaijani ministry reported.

The parties raised the issue of the alliance between Baku and Ankara in political, military, economic and other aspects.

They also touched upon issues on the regional and international agenda. Bayramov and Fidan discussed the settlement of post-war relations between Baku and Yerevan and the situation in the Middle East.

"Bayramov also informed his counterpart in detail about the current regional situation and the current status of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia",

the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also raised the issue of settling relations between Baku and Yerevan the Munich Security Conference.