Industrial sand cleaning methods being tested in Kuban

16 Feb. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tests of industrial methods of cleaning sand from fuel oil have begun on the beaches of Kuban. Once their effectiveness is confirmed, these methods will be used everywhere, the operational headquarters said.

"Manual cleaning is still underway on remote beaches in hard-to-reach places, primarily on the Bugayskaya Spit. Here, the number of people involved has been optimized so that each group is provided with special all-terrain vehicles capable of transporting them to the work site and returning them back in the afternoon",

the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory announced.

Today, about 600 volunteers from various organizations are participating in the fight against the consequences of the fuel oil spill in the Black Sea. From Monday, their number will be halved, to 300 people. As the transition to industrial cleaning methods continues, the number of volunteers participating in the work will decrease.