17 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in iridium hexafluoride (IRF6) production, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said at an event dedicated to the launch of an iridium hexafluoride (IRF6) production unit.

Iridium hexafluoride is a real gem in the crown of strategic products, and its production in Iran is a feather in the cap that ticks all the boxes for the country's needs.

According to Eslami, from the beginning of the current Iranian year to date, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has achieved 160 achievements in the fields of science, technology and industry. This indicates the success of the organization in the field of innovation and creativity.

Iran's Vice President said the IRF6 product cut out the need for radiation equipment in hospitals. He noted that other countries have not sold this product to Iran due to the sanctions imposed against the country.