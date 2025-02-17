Aleksandar Vucic awards Jeyhun Bayramov

17 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was awarded the Order of the Serbian Flag, First Class.

The order was presented to the diplomat in Belgrade by Serbain President Aleksandar Vucic.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that being awarded this order is an exceptional honor for him. He expressed gratitude to the President of Serbia and members of the government.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of developing and strengthening cooperation and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Speaking at the event, the Azerbaijani FM expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia will continue to expand.

The importance of high-level contacts, existing friendly relations, and unconditional support provided at all venues in developing the strategic partnership between the two countries was noted.