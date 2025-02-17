17 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump expects a ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter, which will take place on April 20, Bloomberg reported.

Catholics and Orthodox Christians will celebrate Easter on the same day this year.

A number of officials familiar with preparations for the talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia called the timeline for conflict resolution promoted by Washington "ambitious but potentially unrealistic."

According to Bloomberg's sources, the most likely prospect is the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict by the end of the year.