Tashkent to boost flight frequency to Baku

17 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan Airways will increase the number of flights on the Tashkent - Baku route.

Starting in April, the frequency of flights will rise to four times a week.

Currently, the airline operates flights on this route three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) operates regular flights from Baku to Tashkent and Samarkand. Flights to Tashkent are operated five times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Flights to Samarkand are operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.