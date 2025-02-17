Türkiye offers platform for Ukrainian settlement

17 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is ready to host Russia-Ukraine talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with TRT World TV on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

With the US advocating for a ceasefire alongside a peace plan, Türkiye is working closely with regional and international actors to lay the groundwork for stability, according to Fidan.

The diplomat stressed that Washington, Europeans and Türkiye are working on different aspects of this possible plan for ceasefire and peace settlement.

He confirmed that Türkiye is ready to facilitate peace talks.

The Turkish FM insisted that European and Türkiye's concerns must be addressed in negotiations.