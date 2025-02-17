Iran's non-oil exports to Kazakhstan increases by nearly 40%

17 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's non-oil exports to Kazakhstan increased by nearly 40% in value and 1.7% in weight during the ten months of the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024 through January 19, 2025).

According to Iran's Customs Administration, Iran exported 390,000 tons of non-oil products worth about $227 million to Kazakhstan during ten months.

During the same period last year, Iran's exports of non-oil products to Kazakhstan totaled 384,000 tons worth $163 million.

Iran exported mainly agricultural and food products, tobacco products, petrochemical products and so on to Kazakhstan.