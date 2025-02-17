Armenia not mentioned at EU enlargement discussion in Munich

17 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and its EU accession process were not mentioned during the panel discussion on EU enlargement held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Armenian MP from the I Have Honor alliance Tigran Abrahamyan said.

"Isn't it strange that a discussion about the EU’s future, its prospects and potential expansion made not a single reference to a country where the parliamentary majority passed a bill on EU membership," Tigran Abrahamyan said.

Earlierm I Have Honor voted against the bill on Armenia's accession to the EU