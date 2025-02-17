РУС ENG

Armenia not mentioned at EU enlargement discussion in Munich

Armenia and its EU accession process were not mentioned during the panel discussion on EU enlargement held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Armenian MP from the I Have Honor alliance Tigran Abrahamyan said.

"Isn't it strange that a discussion about the EU’s future, its prospects and potential expansion made not a single reference to a country where the parliamentary majority passed a bill on EU membership," Tigran Abrahamyan said.

Earlierm I Have Honor voted against the bill on Armenia's accession to the EU

