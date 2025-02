17 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has picked its entry for the 69th Eurovision Song Contest via national selection.

12 acts chosen by Armenian broadcaster AMPTV took part in national selection this year. After all the votes were counted, the winner was announced: PARG will sing ‘Survivor’ at Basel 2025.

PARG or Pargev Vardanian is an Armenian singer from Russia, who now lives in Yerevan.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will take place on May 13-17, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland.