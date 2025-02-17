Tokayev's press secretary appointed head of Abay region

17 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Berik Uali, the press secretary of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received the post of akim of the Abay region. The corresponding decree was signed by the leader of Kazakhstan.

It is reported that Uali succeeds Nurlan Urankhayev, who previously left the post by presidential decree.

It should be noted that Uali had served as the speaker of the president of Kazakhstan for the past five years. He also has experience in managing the state agency "Khabar".

Uali's place was taken by 36-year-old Ruslan Zheldibay, a former assistant to the president. He already has experience working as the presidential press secretary,having previously served as deputy head of the presidential administration.