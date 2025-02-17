Benjamin Netanyahu: No Hamas or Palestinian Authority to be in Gaza

17 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined his vision for Gaza's future. According to Tel Aviv's plans, the enclave will not be governed by Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

"As I promised, the day after the war in Gaza, neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority will be there. I'm committed to President Trump's plan to create a different Gaza",

Benjamin Netanyahu said.

It is noted that the message was published by Netanyahu's office before the upcoming negotiations with Hamas on the implementation of the second stage of the agreement.

Earlier, the media reported that Hamas expressed its readiness to give up governing the enclave in exchange for guarantees for some members of the movement.