Investigation into miners' deaths in Kazakhstan completed

17 Feb. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The investigation into the mass death of miners at the Kostenko mine has been completed, Kazakhstan's Prosecutor General Berik Asylov said.

There are 10 defendants in the case, all charged with violating safety rules at a mining facility. The case materials have been sent to court.

Let us remind you that the emergency occurred in October 2023. A series of underground explosions were recorded at the Kostenko mine, which led to the deaths of 46 miners and injuries to another 28. A government commission placed the blame on the company responsible for mining operations.