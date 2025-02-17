Azerbaijani Embassy opens in Damascus

17 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria has resumed its work after a 13-year hiatus, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the information from the Foreign Ministry, the Chargé d'Affaires of the embassy is already in Damascus and has begun working.

"This important step marks the beginning of a qualitatively new stage of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria, creating opportunities for the development of partnership in the political, economic, cultural and other spheres",

the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Azerbaijan supports the establishment of lasting peace and stability in Syria, the Foreign Ministry noted. During the transition period, the country's diplomatic mission will actively cooperate with the new Syrian authorities to strengthen bilateral ties.