Azerbaijani judokas win five medals at home tournament

The Azerbaijani national judo team won five medals at the home tournament of the Grand Slam series held in Baku.

The athletes claimed one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

The gold medal was won by Zelim Tckayev, who defeated representatives of Italy, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan. In the final, he defeated Canadian Gauthier Drapeau.

Azerbaijan had a chance for another gold, but Rashid Mamadaliyev was forced to withdraw from the final match against the Japanese sportsman Ishihara due to injury.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan took third place in the tournament, losing only to Japan and Germany.