Azerbaijani Prime Minister arrives in Tehran

17 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, has begun his working visit to Tehran, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

At Mehrabad Airport, Ali Asadov was met by the head of the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, co-chairman of the State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran Farzaneh Sadegh and other officials.

The program of the visit of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan to Iran includes participation in the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum.