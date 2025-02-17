Eastern Türkiye hit by 4.4-magnitude earthquake

17 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The earthquake was recorded on Monday evening in the eastern Turkish province of Malatya, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reports.

The magnitude of the tremors was 4.4, with the epicenter located in the Kale region of Malatya province. The hypocenter was located at a depth of 7.24 km.

The authority specified that the natural disaster was also felt by residents of neighboring provinces. It was felt most strongly in Elazığ and Diyarbakır.

Let us remind you that the Turkish authorities have called on residents of the country to prepare for earthquakes in the near future. Moreover, seismic activity is expected to affect not only the south of the country, but also Istanbul, as activity has increased in both the Aegean Sea and the Sea of ​​Marmara.