Peskov assesses decision on negotiations in Saudi Arabia as positive

17 Feb. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov has assessed the initiative to organize a meeting between representatives of Russia and the USA, scheduled for tomorrow in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

"The fact that we are going to hold negotiations is good and positive",

the Kremlin representative said.

At the same time, Peskov noted that it is too early to make predictions about tomorrow’s negotiations. Vladimir Putin’s press secretary urged to wait until tomorrow and see how the dialogue develops as things progress.