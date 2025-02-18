Russia ready to help Iran resolve nuclear program issues

18 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is ready to help Iran solve problems related to Tehran's nuclear program, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Moscow attaches great importance to good relations with Iran and intends to develop them comprehensively, including providing assistance in solving the main problems, including the nuclear program," Dmitry Peskov said.

He said in an interview with the IRNA news agency that issues concerning Iran's nuclear program should be resolved through negotiations.

The spokesman is convinced that the issue of Iran's nuclear program can and should be resolved through diplomacy if there is political will on the part of all participants in the negotiating process.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump discussed Iran's nuclear program during their telephone conversation, but it was not the main topic of discussion. The focus was on the restoration of U.S.-Russian relations, Peskov added.

Moreover, the spokesman stressed that the start of U.S.-Russian talks will not affect the further cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.