Russia and U.S. begin first meeting on Ukrainian settlement.

18 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

High-level Russian-U.S. talks have kicked off in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh.

The meeting is being held in one of the royal family's palaces, Diriyah in the Albasateen complex.

The members of the delegations are seated around a large rectangular table. The Russian Foreign Ministry shared a photo.

The Russian side is seated on the right and the American side on the left. From the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov are at the negotiating table. CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev is also present.

Opposite them are three U.S. negotiators: President Donald Trump's national security advisor Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the U.S. leader's special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The meeting started without preliminaries in the presence of the press, TASS reported.