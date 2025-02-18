Azerbaijani PM meets with Iran's First Vice President

18 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref yesterday evening during his working visit to Iran.

The officials discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations and explored prospects for cooperation in key areas such as economics, trade, investment, transport and transit, the oil and gas sector, energy and humanitarian collaboration.

Special attention was given to the implementation of infrastructure projects, including the development of road and railway connections, the establishment of the Eastern Zangezur–Nakhchivan transport corridor through Iran, as well as the expansion of cooperation within the North-South corridor.

Additionally, the meeting addressed environmental concerns in the Caspian Sea, focusing on efforts to prevent pollution and mitigate water level decline, along with broader regional cooperation.