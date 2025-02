18 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An underground collapse at a copper mine in central Kazakhstan has killed seven workers, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

A day after the incident occurred in Ulytau region, emergency services announced the body of the seventh miner in the Kazakhmys mine has been found.

The bodies of all seven workers were handed over to law enforcers for forensic medical examination.