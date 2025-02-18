Plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport

18 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Delta Air Lines jet flipped upside down upon landing at Canada's Toronto Airport amid windy weather following a snowstorm, injuring 18 of the 80 people on board, officials said.

Three people on flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport suffered critical injuries, a Canadian air ambulance official said, with 15 others also immediately taken to hospitals.

The U.S. carrier said a CRJ900 aircraft operated by its Endeavor Air subsidiary was involved in a single-aircraft accident with 76 passengers and four crew members on board.

Ontario Province Premier Doug Ford confirmed that the incident had caused no fatalities.

Canadian authorities said they would investigate the cause of the crash, which was not yet known.

Toronto Pearson Airport said earlier it was dealing with high winds and frigid temperatures as airlines attempted to catch up with missed flights after a weekend snowstorm dumped more than 22 cm of snow at the airport.