Russia's gas supplies to Europe hit record highs

18 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian gas supplies to Europe via the Turkish Stream gas pipeline continue to hit record highs for the second consecutive week, according to the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

In particular, gas flows through the Strandzha 2 compressor station on the Turkish-Bulgarian border exceeded 396 mln cubic meters on February 10-16, reaching the highest weekly level since the gas pipeline’s launch in January 2020, TASS reported.

In addition, daily gas supplies through the pipeline also passed the record level of 56.7 mln cubic meters on February 10. The pipeline’s average utilization rate in February was 12% higher than in December 2024 and 10% higher than in January.