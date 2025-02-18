Air Astana to launch direct Atyrau-Tbilisi flights

18 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Air Astana will launch direct flights from Atyrau to Georgia's Tbilisi on May 27, the airline's press service reported.

"Flights will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on comfortable Airbus family aircraft," the statement reads.

The flight duration will be 1 hour and 50 minutes. With the launch of this new route, the number of weekly flights to Tbilisi will increase to 15 in the summer schedule.

Flights will be operated from three cities in Kazakhstan: nine times a week from Almaty, three times a week from Astana and the same number from Atyrau.