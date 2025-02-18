Azerbaijan's first wind power plant to be launched in 2025

18 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The date of commissioning of the Khizi-Absheron wind power plant in Azerbaijan has been announced during the media excursion to the Khizi-Absheron 240 MW WPP.

Four turbines, each boasting a capacity of 6.5 MW, have been deployed at the WPP. The deployment of the entire turbine array and the subsequent commissioning phase of the facility are projected in 2025.

Overall, the plant will significantly increase the share of green energy in the country's overall energy balance. According to preliminary estimates, the station will produce about one billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

This will allow to save 220 million cubic meters of natural gas, prevent more than 400,000 tons of carbon emissions, and provide 300,000 homes with electricity. The total investment cost of the project exceeds $300 million.