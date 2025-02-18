Russia supports stability in Abkhazia - Peskov

18 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia advocates a stable situation in Abkhazia and emphasizes the importance of completing the election process in accordance with the law, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It is important for us that the election process concludes within the legal framework. This country is very close to us, we are bound by strong cooperation, and this is why we support a stable situation in Abkhazia," Dmitry Peskov said.

On February 15, Abkhazia held an early presidential election. Two out of five presidential candidates, namely Vice President Badra Gunba and oppositionist Adgur Ardzinba, progressed to the second round of the election, which is scheduled for March 1.