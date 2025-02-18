Azerbaijan expresses concern over Caspian Sea ecology

18 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The current situation in the Caspian Sea requires a unified approach to addressing the sea's ecological problems, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum in Tehran.

He pointed out that the state of the Caspian Sea has set alarm bells ringing among the neighboring countries.

"To identify the causes and develop measures to prevent further shallowing, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan proposed the creation of an expert group,” Ali Asadov said.

The PM articulated optimism that all requisite accords to facilitate the inaugural convening of the task force in Baku would be consummated expeditiously.