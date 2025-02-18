Emergency Arab League summit on Palestine postponed until March

18 Feb. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The member countries of the Arab League will hold an emergency summit on Palestine on March 4, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry reported.

The meeting will take place in Egypt, with the situation in Palestine and the Gaza Strip on the agenda.

"The Arab Republic of Egypt will host an emergency Arab League summit on the Palestinian issue on March 4, 2025",

the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

It should be noted that the summit was postponed, as it was initially scheduled for February 27. The date adjustment of the Arab League meeting was made following the decision of Bahrain, which chairs the Arab League in 2025.