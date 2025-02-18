Russia-US talks end in Riyadh

18 Feb. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The talks between the Russian and American delegations have ended in Riyadh, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said. The meeting lasted 4.5 hours.

He noted that the meeting went well, describing the discussion as "a very serious conversation on all issues". Ushakov added that it is difficult to talk about rapprochement between Russia and the USA now.

The Russian presidential aide also noted that the topic of rapprochement between the two states was raised, and the parties agreed to take each other's interests into account during future talks.

Speaking about a potential meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Ushakov emphasized that the leaders of the two countries are unlikely to meet next week, and it is difficult to name an exact date.

In addition to this, the aide said that the Russian president would determine the timing of contacts with the USA regarding Ukraine, with individual teams set to begin the conversation in due time.