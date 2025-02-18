Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

18 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili and Azerbaijani Minister of Transport Rashad Nabiyev discussed the joint development of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway during a bilateral meeting.

The Georgian minister emphasized that the transport sector is one of the key areas of cooperation between Baku and Tbilisi. Representatives of the two countries meet annually to discuss plans.

"Today, during our meeting, we discussed the issue of building a joint project - the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the final stage of which will be commissioned this year",

Levan Davitashvili said.

The parties also discussed the creation of a joint venture aimed at supporting the infrastructure of the new railway. This initiative is expected to improve the speed and efficiency of cargo transportation.

The ministers also raised the issue of developing the Middle Corridor and discussed measures aimed at increasing the route's competitiveness.