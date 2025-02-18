Iranian President meets with Azerbaijani Prime Minister

18 Feb. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani government, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian received Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov in Tehran.

Asadov is on a working visit in the Iranian capital. He conveyed greetings from Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to the head of state.

The parties discussed the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations. They emphasized that Baku-Tehran ties are based on the principles of friendship and good neighborliness.

In addition to this, Asadov and Pezeshkian touched upon the implementation of joint projects in the transport, energy and oil and gas sectors.

They also noted the significance of the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum. According to Asadov, Baku sees the Caspian Sea as a symbol of ​​peace, friendship and good neighborliness.