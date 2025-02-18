Mishustin: Russia is fighting Caspian Sea shallowing

18 Feb. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is implementing measures to prevent further shallowing of the Caspian Sea, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated during the 3rd Caspian Forum in Tehran.

Work to combat the decrease of the Caspian Sea is being carried out at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister noted.

He also recalled that in 2025, Russia and Azerbaijan established a joint working group to solve this problem, and emphasized Russia's concern over the ecological state of the Caspian Sea.

Russia views the sea shallowing as a serious problem, Mikhail Mishustin added.