Marco Rubio names conditions for ending Ukraine conflict

19 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ending the Ukraine conflict will require long and difficult diplomatic work, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a press conference following Russian-U.S. talks in Riyadh.

"And when you talk about an enduring and sustainable end to the conflict, it means one that’s acceptable to everyone involved in it," Rubio said.

He stressed that U.S. President Donald Trump is committed to bringing an end to this conflict in a "fair" way. According to Rubio, Trump wants it to end in a way that’s sustainable and enduring, not that leads to another conflict in two to three years.

The diplomat noted the EU is going to have to be at the table at some point because they have anti-Russia sanctions as well that have been imposed.