Trial of Karabakh separatists continues in Baku

A review session of the criminal case against Karabakh separatists was continued in Baku on February 18.
The 15 people are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, acts of genocide and numerous other crimes.
Charged in the case are:
- Davit Allahverdyan
- Arayik Harutyunyan
- David Babayan
- Madat Babayan
- Levon Balayan
- Vasily Beglaryan
- Erik Ghazaryan
- Arkady Ghukasyan
- David Ishkhanyan
- David Manukyan
- Garik Martirosyan
- Leva Mnatsakanyan
- Melikset Pashayan
- Bako Sahakyan
- Gurgen Stepanyan
The next court session is scheduled for February 20.
The next court hearing will continue with informing each of the accused of the nature of each charge brought against them, the legal classification of the acts they are charged with, and the punishment provided for by criminal law for those acts, as well as the clarification of questions about whether they plead guilty to the charges brought against them.