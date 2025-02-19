Trial of Karabakh separatists continues in Baku

19 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A review session of the criminal case against Karabakh separatists was continued in Baku on February 18.

The 15 people are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, acts of genocide and numerous other crimes.

Charged in the case are:

Davit Allahverdyan

Arayik Harutyunyan

David Babayan

Madat Babayan

Levon Balayan

Vasily Beglaryan

Erik Ghazaryan

Arkady Ghukasyan

David Ishkhanyan

David Manukyan

Garik Martirosyan

Leva Mnatsakanyan

Melikset Pashayan

Bako Sahakyan

Gurgen Stepanyan

The next court session is scheduled for February 20.

The next court hearing will continue with informing each of the accused of the nature of each charge brought against them, the legal classification of the acts they are charged with, and the punishment provided for by criminal law for those acts, as well as the clarification of questions about whether they plead guilty to the charges brought against them.